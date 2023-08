Darby (undisclosed) has been waived/injured by Atlanta, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

If Darby ultimately goes unclaimed off waivers he will then revert to the Falcons' injured reserve. According to Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official website, he is only expected to be sidelined for about a week due to a soft-tissue injury. So, once his health is back up to par, he could still potentially play this season if both he and the team can come to terms on an injury settlement.