Frank Gore: Likely joining Lions

Gore is nearing an agreement with the Lions, Mike Jones of USA Today reports.

Gore will celebrate his 35th birthday in May, but he still seemed to have something left in Indianapolis, where he landed between 961 and 1,025 rushing yards the past three seasons while mostly playing behind sub-par offensive lines. He'd be part of a committee in Detroit, joining Theo Riddick, Ameer Abdullah and Tion Green in a backfield that's long been the weak spot of an otherwise solid offense. Gore would have a tough time matching his customary workload in the range of 260 carries per season.