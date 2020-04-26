Frank Gore: Out of Buffalo's plans?
Gore, currently an unrestricted free agent, seemingly had his chances of returning to the Bills significantly reduced when the team selected Utah's Zack Moss in the third round this weekend.
Devin Singletary and Moss now line up as the team's 1-2 punch for the foreseeable future, while Gore is far too long in the tooth to serve as a pass-catching, change-of-pace option. That role is expected to go to T.J. Yeldon, with Taiwan Jones and Christian Wade also in the fold. Gore has expressed interest in continuing his career as a soon-to-be 37-year-old, but it appears more likely -- following the 2020 Draft Weekend -- that he'll have to convince some other team he can serve as an occasional yardage compiler and valuable locker room presence.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Winston heading to Saints
Winston is reportedly close to signing a one-year deal in New Orleans to backup Drew Brees,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Conner
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
NFL Draft: Each prospect's Fantasy value
Introducing the 2020 NFL rookie class. The Fantasy Football Today team gives you the low down...
-
NFL Draft Fantasy Losers
Every Draft has winners and losers. Chris Towers has the guys things didn't work out great...
-
NFL Draft Fantasy Winners
The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, and here are the players who benefit the most for Fantasy.
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy QB Tracker
The Jets reached up into the fourth round to select James Morgan out of Florida International,...