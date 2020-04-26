Frank Gore: Out of Buffalo's plans?

Gore, currently an unrestricted free agent, seemingly had his chances of returning to the Bills significantly reduced when the team selected Utah's Zack Moss in the third round this weekend.

Devin Singletary and Moss now line up as the team's 1-2 punch for the foreseeable future, while Gore is far too long in the tooth to serve as a pass-catching, change-of-pace option. That role is expected to go to T.J. Yeldon, with Taiwan Jones and Christian Wade also in the fold. Gore has expressed interest in continuing his career as a soon-to-be 37-year-old, but it appears more likely -- following the 2020 Draft Weekend -- that he'll have to convince some other team he can serve as an occasional yardage compiler and valuable locker room presence.