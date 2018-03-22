Play

Frank Gore: Visiting Miami Thursday

Gore is meeting with the Dolphins on Thursday, the Miami Herald reports.

A report surfaced just one week ago that Gore was likely joining the Lions, but the veteran back never did emerge with a deal, and remains in search of a home for his 14th NFL season. On paper, it seems like a good fit for Gore tor return to the town where he excelled during his college days. There's not a massive amount of competition for carries, either, though a much younger Kenyan Drake would likely be the frontrunner. Adding a future hall-of-famer like Gore could help solidify the position, and allow the Dolphins to address other needs during the upcoming draft.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories