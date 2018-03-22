Frank Gore: Visiting Miami Thursday

Gore is meeting with the Dolphins on Thursday, the Miami Herald reports.

A report surfaced just one week ago that Gore was likely joining the Lions, but the veteran back never did emerge with a deal, and remains in search of a home for his 14th NFL season. On paper, it seems like a good fit for Gore tor return to the town where he excelled during his college days. There's not a massive amount of competition for carries, either, though a much younger Kenyan Drake would likely be the frontrunner. Adding a future hall-of-famer like Gore could help solidify the position, and allow the Dolphins to address other needs during the upcoming draft.