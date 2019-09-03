Tennessee waived Herron on Friday, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Herron spent the 2018 season on the Patriots' practice squad. The 25-year-old has yet to see any regular-season NFL action since going undrafted out of LSU in 2018.

