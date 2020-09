Brown was let go by the Broncos on Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Brown spent the entire 2019 season with the Broncos as a depth receiver and special teamer, logging just two catches, but 203 special teams snaps as well. The 26-year-old faced a stacked depth chart ahead of him to make the final roster, however, he could assume a practice squad role or roster spot elsewhere for the 2020 campaign.