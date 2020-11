Brown reverted to Denver's practice squad after being activated for Sunday's 31-30 win against the Chargers, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Brown fielded 16 special-teams snaps along with a total of five plays on the offensive side, though he did not offer any contributions of note on the stat sheet. The Mississippi State product made 13 appearances for the Broncos last year, starting once while recording two catches for 21 yards on three targets.