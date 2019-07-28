Fred Trevillion: Cut loose by Chargers
The Chargers placed Trevillion (hamstring) on the waived/injured list Sunday.
Trevillion didn't participate in Saturday's practice due to an undisclosed reason, but was diagnosed with a hamstring injury Sunday. The undrafted rookie out of San Diego State will revert to the Chargers' injured reserve list if he goes unclaimed on the waiver wire.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football: Top late-round targets
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
Fantasy football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings catches you up on the last week of news in the NFL and how you should handle...
-
RB Preview: State of the position
Running backs are back on top of the Fantasy world. Our Fantasy team tackles some of the biggest...
-
What's up with Todd Gurley?
Suddenly, Todd Gurley has gone from a Fantasy stud to one of the league's biggest question...