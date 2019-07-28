Fred Trevillion: Cut loose by Chargers

The Chargers placed Trevillion (hamstring) on the waived/injured list Sunday.

Trevillion didn't participate in Saturday's practice due to an undisclosed reason, but was diagnosed with a hamstring injury Sunday. The undrafted rookie out of San Diego State will revert to the Chargers' injured reserve list if he goes unclaimed on the waiver wire.

