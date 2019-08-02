Fred Trevillion: Let go by Chargers

Trevillion (hamstring) was waived with an injury settlement Thursday, Haley Elwood of the team's official site reports.

Trevillion was placed on IR by the Chargers earlier this week, and is now free to sign with another team if he can get healthy. The undrafted rookie out of San Diego State caught 22 passes for 598 yards and three touchdowns in his senior season.

