Bishop was waived by the Jets on Wednesday, Randy Lange of the Jets' official website reports.

Bishop has started the last two seasons on the Jets' practice squad, but ultimately was promoted to the active roster both times. Most recently during the 2017 campaign, Bishop saw action in five games and tallied 10 tackles. However, with the Jets signing safety J.J. Wilcox, they needed to make room on the roster, which resulted in Bishop's release. If he clears waivers, Bishop will look to latch on elsewhere prior to the start of training camp.