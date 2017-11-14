Martino is signing with the Buccaneers' practice squad, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Martino was cut by the Buccaneers on Monday but has passed through waivers and now will re-join the team as a member of the practice squad. The wideout seemed to impress the coaching staff with his performance on special teams Sunday -- his only game action this season.

