Freddie Martino: Joining Bucs' practice squad
Martino is signing with the Buccaneers' practice squad, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Martino was cut by the Buccaneers on Monday but has passed through waivers and now will re-join the team as a member of the practice squad. The wideout seemed to impress the coaching staff with his performance on special teams Sunday -- his only game action this season.
More News
-
Freddie Martino: Waived by Bucs•
-
Buccaneers' Freddie Martino: Receives promotion•
-
Freddie Martino: Waived by Bucs•
-
Buccaneers' Freddie Martino: Signs exclusive rights tender Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Freddie Martino: Could see increased action next season•
-
Buccaneers' Freddie Martino: Will remain in Tampa Bay•
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
What you missed: Johnson making progress
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...