Martino was released by the Buccaneers on Thursday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Martino was cut to make room on the 53-man roster for quarterback Jameis Winston, who returned from a three game suspension. The 27-year-old did not log a catch in during Tampa's first three games of the season, having largely been relegated to a special teams role. Martino will look to earn a depth position elsewhere in the league.