Martino was waived by the Buccaneers on Monday.

Martino was signed to the active roster last week in order to replenish depth at receiver with Mike Evans (suspension) out of commission for one week. With Evans now back in the fold, Martino's services aren't needed. We'd expect Tampa Bay to try and sign him back to their practice squad if Martino clears waivers.

