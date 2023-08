Swain (hamstring) was cut by the Dolphins on Sunday with an injury designation, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Swain's injury was expected to keep him out for a week, but if he clears waivers, he'll revert to the Dolphins' injured reserve and be forced to miss the entire 2023 campaign, barring an injury settlement. The 25-year-old hasn't found a consistent role since being waived by Seattle during final roster cuts in 2022.