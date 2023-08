The Dolphins waived Swain (hamstring) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Swain was waived/injured over the weekend and is now free to look for work elsewhere once he's healthy. He caught three passes for 74 scoreless yards in three games for the Broncos last season. The 2020 sixth-rounder just turned 25 earlier this month.