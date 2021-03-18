Free agency started off like a rocket from a launch pad with a wild Day 1. The pace slowed afterward. but interesting signings heated back up Thursday.

Follow along with the top 100 free agents to see who has signed and who is still available. Lots of shopping still to come.

Will Fuller to the Dolphins

The Dolphins were at the top of the list of teams looking for wide receiver help this offseason, and they landed one of the best out there Thursday as they agreed to a one-year deal with former Texan Will Fuller. And this seems like a match made in heaven for Fantasy.

Fuller is coming off both a career-best season and a suspension for performance enhancing drugs, and he will miss the first game of the 2021 season as a result. Fuller set career-best marks across the board in just 11 games, and for the first time in his NFL career, he was able to avoid missing a game due to injury -- he left Week 2's catchless game early with a hamstring injury, but missed no further time. He finished with 53 catches on 75 targets for 879 yards and eight touchdowns, and he certainly profiles as the Dolphins best receiver -- and a big help for second-year starter Tua Tagovailoa. -- Chris Towers' full analysis

It's time for another bonus pod! Do we like Will Fuller on the Dolphins and Kenyan Drake going to the Raiders? Find out on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Listen below and subscribe at Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts:

Hunter Henry to the Patriots

Make all the jokes you want about the Patriots spending spree, but they're going to make things difficult for the defenses they play with all of the new players in their offense.

Unfortunately, they're going to make things difficult for Fantasy football managers too.

The latest signing is tight end Hunter Henry, who has finished as a top 10 Fantasy tight end in PPR points per game in each of his past three seasons. He joins a suddenly robust receiving corps that includes newcomers Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne (along with everyone else the Patriots had already from last year). -- Dave Richard's full analysis

The Patriots signing both Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry? We talk impact on the Fantasy Football Today in 5 podcast. Listen below and subscribe at Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts:

Ryan Fitzpatrick to the WFT

Ryan Fitzpatrick heading to the Washington Football Team is fun. He agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract Monday night, according to ESPN, and he's expected to be the starter this season. That means Fantasy managers get to experience Fitzmagic at least one more time.

The 38-year-old spent the past two seasons in Miami, and he is expected to replace the recently cut Alex Smith. Taylor Heinicke will compete with Fitzpatrick for the starting job, but Fitzpatrick "is expected to head to camp as the starter," per ESPN. -- Jamey Eisenberg's full analysis

Corey Davis to the Jets

The New York Jets offensive makeover began with Adam Gase's departure from the team and the hiring of Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator, but the personnel side of things still needs a lot of work. While we're still waiting to know who the quarterback will be, we did find out who the No. 1 receiver will be Monday, as the Jets reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with free agent Corey Davis.

The deal will reportedly pay Davis $37.5 million, including $27 million guaranteed, the eighth-most for any wide receiver in the NFL, just ahead of Keenan Allen's $26.5 million guaranteed. Davis, the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, had a career year after the Titans opted not to pick up his fifth-year option in 2020, catching 65 passes for 984 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games, finishing 31st among wide receivers in PPR scoring per game. And he did that in a low-volume passing offense while sharing the field with A.J. Brown, who finished as the No. 7 WR this season. So, what can he do as a No. 1? -- Chris Towers' full analysis

Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne to the Patriots

The New England Patriots' revision of their receiving corps is turning into a full-blown makeover. Getting an athletic, fast, YAC machine-like tight end Jonnu Smith was the headliner, but following closely behind were the two deals the team made with wide receivers Nelson Agholor (two years, $26 million) and Kendrick Bourne (three years, $22.5 million). Suddenly, the Patriots offense is loaded with wideouts -- something the team just didn't have a lot of last season. -- Dave Richard's full analysis

Jonnu Smith to the Patriots

The New England Patriots didn't waste much time getting busy during the NFL's legal tampering period of free agency with the decision to sign former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith. Upgrading the receiving weapons had to be one of the biggest priorities for the Patriots this offseason, whether they go into 2021 with the re-signed Cam Newton as the starter or try to find a long-term option in addition, and this is a big splash to kick off free agency. Smith's contract is the fourth-largest for a tight end in the NFL right now in terms of total money, but the $31.25 million guaranteed is a record for the position, so the Patriots are betting big on Smith turning the flashes he showed in Tennessee into consistent production. -- Chris Towers' full analysis

Aaron Jones stays with the Packers

The biggest running back name on the free-agent market technically never ended up making it to the market. Aaron Jones announced he was re-signing with the Packers before free agency even opened Sunday night, agreeing to a four-year contract worth $48 million to stay with the franchise that has made him one of the best Fantasy running backs in the league over the past few seasons. -- Chris Towers' full analysis