The biggest names on the market are mostly signed and the bulk of NFL free agency is done, but I still need to remind myself that the offseason is just getting started. We did our first post-FA mock draft last week, and I was struck by how shallow the player pool felt. Where were the mid-round breakouts to fill out the end of my starting lineup? Where were the late-round dart throws to fill out my bench? And why was I choosing between Devin Singletary and Kenyan Drake in the ninth round when I don't even like either of them for 2021?

Well, Chris, it's because there's this thing called the draft coming up at the end of April that is going to shake up the player pool yet again. Rookies can be overrated in Fantasy sometimes, but they help round out the player pool, giving us big-name breakout candidates to target and allowing us to push some of those Singletary/Drake types down. Without them, a draft feels incomplete.

There's still plenty of change coming to the Fantasy landscape in the coming months, but with free agency mostly settled, this is a good time to re-establish our baseline expectations before the NFL Draft. That's what today's Fantasy Football Today Newsletter is about: Figuring out who gained value in free agency and who took a step back.

I've got my winners and losers from free agency right below, followed by some more thoughts on that draft we did last week and my changing approach. As always, if you have any questions, send them my way at Chris.Towers@CBSInteractive.com -- I'll have a mailbag with some of your questions this Friday.

For now, here's what things look like in the wake of free agency:

Post-free agency stock watch

Winners

Cam Newton, QB, Patriots

I'm not going to have much interest in any of the Patriots skill position players for Fantasy, because this will still likely be a low-volume passing game where Newton takes goal-line opportunities from the running backs. However, this has been an excellent offseason for Newton given New England's additions of Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. That's still probably one of the worst receiving corps in the NFL from top to bottom, but it's not the worst, and given Newton's rushing abilities, he just needs to be passable as a passer to be a starting Fantasy option. This makes that more likely.

Mike Davis, RB, Falcons

Davis was a Fantasy star in replacing Christian McCaffrey, even if he wasn't nearly as good as McCaffrey in real life. He showed surprising chops as a high-volume pass catcher while continuing to be a good enough runner, and now he should be in line for a big workload for the Falcons in replacing Todd Gurley. Gurley got 195 carries and 35 targets despite being phased out of the offense after Week 9, and he still ended up with nine touchdowns. Davis should be in line for at least 200 carries and 50 targets, and could be a solid No. 2 Fantasy option in this offense.

Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington

The elation within the Fantasy Football community in response to Ryan Fitzpatrick's signing with Washington might have seemed a bit over the top, but I promise you, it was sincere. Fitzpatrick is fun to watch, sure, but it was much more about how well he figures to fit Washington's offense, and especially McLaurin. McLaurin has 2,037 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first 29 career games despite playing with the most uninspiring group of quarterbacks possible, and the Alex Smith era was especially bad for him -- he's averaged 12.9 PPR points per game in eight with Smith, compared to 14.9 in 21 without him. Fitzpatrick's willingness to push the ball down the field should fit extremely well with McLaurin's skill set, and Curtis Samuel will only help take defensive attention away. This could be one of the better Fantasy WR duos in the league.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Chiefs

Seeing how Damien Williams has been the Chiefs best back since Kareem Hunt's release, the prospect of him returning after sitting out Edwards-Helaire's rookie season loomed large over CEH's outlook. That the Chiefs released him and opted (so far) not to bring in a prominent outside back seems like a pretty strong vote of confidence for Edwards-Helaire despite a disappointing rookie season. This is still the most explosive offense in the NFL, one that has created a ton of RB value over the last few years, so Edwards-Helaire still has a ton of upside here if he can take a step forward. He'll have every opportunity to do so.

Daniel Jones, QB, Giants

I don't expect Jones to make a Josh Allen-esque leap in year three, but that's the blueprint here. Jones has shown flashes as a playmaker but has been pretty mediocre as a passer, and his mediocre receiving corps definitely shares some of that blame. Kenny Golladay isn't the same kind of receiver Stefon Diggs is -- he's more a pure downfield guy than Diggs, who showed the ability to do a little bit of everything even before his breakout 2020 -- but it's an investment in Jones' future that should help him take a step forward in 2021. I'm still skeptical Jones ever really figures it out, but he'll be a viable sleeper pick if you want to wait on QB.

Irv Smith, TE, Vikings

Smith won't turn 23 years old until the Vikings are already a few weeks into training camp this year, so there's still a whole lot of room for him to grow. And, with Kyle Rudolph signing with the Giants, he's going to get the opportunity to do some growing. The Vikings will likely bring in another tight end to supplement Smith and keep their two-TE sets as part of the offense, but Smith should be the clear No. 3 option in the offense, and he's averaged 10.7 PPR points per game in five without Rudolph in his career, compared to just 5.9 in 21 with Rudolph active.

Losers

The Buccaneers skill players

I get why the Buccaneers opted to bring everyone back, and it's smart from their perspective. But I have to admit, it was frustrating to see from a Fantasy perspective. This offense just has too many mouths to feed to live up to our expectations. That's especially true at running back, where Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette remain an incredibly awkward -- their skill sets overlap almost entirely, and the Buccaneers mostly used one in place of the other, rather than alongside the other, last season. Down the stretch, that was Fournette, who rushed for 300 yards and three touchdowns and added 18 catches for 148 yards and another score in four playoff games. I project Fournette to be the lead back at this point, but it'll be hard to look at either as a starting option. Meanwhile, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans should be viewed as starting options, but my expectation is they'll be viewed as must-start players, and I just don't have that same view of them. In that mock draft last week, Godwin went 37th overall and Evans came off the board 42nd, as WR14 and WR16, but I barely have either as a top-20 WR, and I'll lower them even more if Antonio Brown re-signs. Tom Brady will be an excellent starting QB with all these weapons, but I'm worried the rest of them will be over drafted.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders

While it was interesting to learn that the Raiders apparently plan on using Kenyan Drake as a wide receiver occasionally, it's hard to see that being his primary usage in 2021, which means he's inherently going to take snaps and opportunities from Jacobs. Drake should be the better pass catcher between the two, which means he'll likely handle more of the third-down duties, but the Raiders didn't bring Drake in on a two-year deal to just use him as a third-down back, so expect more carries than Devontae Booker's 93 from 2020 -- especially since 16 of them came in the game Jacobs missed. Because Jacobs doesn't project to catch many passes, he needs a lot of volume as a rusher, especially near the goal line. Every touch Drake takes hurts Jacobs, who is just a low-end RB2 for me now.

Steelers WRs

This one is kind of like the Bucs situation, except that I don't think this will actually be that good of an offense. Ben Roethlisberger sure looked like he was closer to washed up than not last season, and the offense built around his limitations relied on way too many short passes to move the ball consistently at times. You have to figure they'll try to adjust that for 2021, but you also have to figure they'll try to make it so Roethlisberger doesn't have to drop back 41 times per game. That means less opportunity in an offense with three wideouts who need targets. I'm still highest on Diontae Johnson, because Roethlisberger seems to focus on him so much, but he's only WR20 for me -- JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool are both outside the top 30. I just don't have much faith in Roethlisberger at this point.

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans

The Titans finished in the bottom three in pass attempts each of the last two seasons, and yet Tannehill was a top-12 QB on a per-game basis in Fantasy each season. You've gotta be incredibly efficient to pull that off, and Tannehill has been exactly that since joining the Titans. That's going to be a lot tougher to pull off with Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith out of the picture. Sure, A.J. Brown is one of the very best wide receivers in football, but the No. 2 option in the passing game right now is probably Josh Reynolds -- he was the Rams No. 3 WR last season. They'll probably add some receiving talent in the draft, but it's going to be tough for Tannehill to remain a solid starting option in this situation.

David Johnson, RB, Texans

Nobody was going to be excited about drafting Johnson anyway, but if Deshaun Watson returns to the Texans, this was probably going to be a pretty good situation for him. Not anymore, not with the signing of Phillip Lindsay to join the backfield. Lindsay is going to push Johnson for carries, and while he isn't much of a factor in the passing game, the Texans just don't throw to their backs enough for that to make a difference for Johnson. He moves into the realm of the low-end No. 3 backs for me, and that's before we know where any of the rookies are.

Still Watching

Myles Gaskin, RB, Dolphins / James Robinson, RB, Jaguars

So far, so good for these two, who entered the offseason in similarly precarious situations as players with little pedigree who dominated work in their respective backfields (when healthy, in Gaskin's case). If neither the Dolphins nor Jaguars make a significant addition to their RB rooms between now and the start of training camp, both will be must-start running backs -- Malcolm Brown in Miami and Carlos Hyde in Jacksonville won't be enough to change that. But a rookie drafted in the first or second round sure would. Wait and see.

Drew Lock, QB, Broncos

The Broncos have talked about the possibility of bringing in competition for Lock this offseason, and I'd love to see it, personally. But they haven't done it yet, which leaves Lock in line to remain the starter with a bunch of very good weapons at his disposal. I'm pretty pessimistic about Lock's chances of getting the most out of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Noah Fant, and the rest, but if he is the starter, it's going to be hard to ignore the sleeper potential he has with those kinds of players catching his passes.

As for my team, I was picking from the No. 5 spot and went with Saquon Barkley in the first round -- he's my No. 4 overall player, and I don't really expect him to struggle much coming back from his torn ACL. This should be a better offense around him than he's ever had, too, so the only real question I have is about his role in the passing game -- will he be a threat for 90-plus catches again like he was as a rookie? The good news is he had nine in less than two games before the injury last season, so I'm hopeful.

I followed that up with Darren Waller at 20th, which was an easy call for me -- he's 14th for me. Taking one of the big three at tight end is going to be a key part of my draft strategy this year, so the first two picks were easy enough. So the tough decisions started in Round 3.

And, frankly, I'm not sure I made the right one in taking Julio Jones 29th overall. I have him projected as a top-eight wide receiver, and he still played that way in 2020, even while dealing with injuries -- he averaged 100 yards per game in the four where he played at least 79% of the games. However, the change to Arthur Smith could lead to a change in offensive philosophy away from the pass-happy approach the Falcons have had lately. I have Matt Ryan projected for 602 pass attempts, which would be the lowest since 2017, and I just can't see them leaning on the run game significantly more if Mike Davis is all they bring in at RB. But admittedly, I don't feel great about that one right now.

Which led me to follow up with two more WR, and I actually do feel great about those: Robert Woods at 44th overall and Cooper Kupp at 53rd. They finished 18th and 28th in WR scoring per game, but they also combined for just nine receiving touchdowns in a frustratingly conservative offense led by Jared Goff. I think everyone probably agrees that passing game is going to be much better with Matthew Stafford under center, and Kupp and Woods were being drafted 36.8 and 45.3 last season, so I feel pretty good about that one.

My ideal start is probably still to go with two running backs and one of the big three TE in the first three rounds, but with just one RB by this point, I made the decision to take one high-upside flier at RB in the sixth round with Chase Edmonds, and then I followed that up with Russell Wilson and Corey Davis -- who I seem to be higher on than the consensus, as I have him as a top-30 WR with the Jets. I then took fliers on Devin Singletary and La'Mical Perine in the ninth and 10th rounds, and that's really where I felt the lack of depth in the player pool. Come summer, those will be Day 2 running backs with the potential to break into the starting lineup -- think Antonio Gibson and Edmonds last season -- and I'll feel a lot better about going with a light-RB build.

You can see my full roster here, and let me know what you think of it at Chris.Towers@CBSInteractive.com. I definitely don't think it's perfect, so I promise you won't hurt my feelings if you trash it: