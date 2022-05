Brkic is expected to sign with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent Thursday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Brkic played collegiately at Oklahoma and made 20 of 26 field-goal attempts while converting 57 of 58 extra-point tries as a senior in 2021. After going undrafted this year, he should compete with Greg Joseph for kicking duties during the offseason.