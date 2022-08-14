The Packers waived Brkic on Sunday.
Brkic reportedly tweaked his hamstring during Friday's pregame warmups but still opted to kick in the preseason opener. He made all three of his extra-point tries, but he badly misfired on his first field-goal attempt as a professional. With Mason Crosby (knee) still on the PUP list following offseason surgery, the Packers No. 2 spot remains up for grabs. In a corresponding move, Green Bay signed USFL kicker Ramiz Ahmed, who figures to operate as the primary place kicker during Week 2 off the preseason.