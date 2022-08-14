The Packers waived Brkic (hamstring) with an injury designation Sunday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Brkic reportedly tweaked his hamstring during Friday's pregame warmups but still opted to kick in the preseason opener. The Oklahoma product made all three of his extra-point tries, but he badly misfired on his first field-goal attempt as a professional. With Mason Crosby (knee) still on the PUP list following offseason surgery, the Packers' No. 2 spot remains up for grabs. In a corresponding move, Green Bay signed USFL kicker Ramiz Ahmed, who figures to operate as the primary place kicker during during Week 2 of the preseason.