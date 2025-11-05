Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Davis is "getting close" to suiting up for game action but that the team is still not putting a timeline on his return, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Davis inked with Buffalo's practice squad early September but spent most of the season to date sidelined with a knee injury. However, he came off the practice-squad injured list in late October and is now ramping up his activity level. While the veteran wideout will likely remain sidelined Sunday versus Miami, expect Davis to contribute on offense for Buffalo at some stage this season.