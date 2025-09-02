Davis (knee) agreed to sign with the Bills' practice squad Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 26-year-old wideout will reunite with the Bills, with whom he began his career in 2020 and recorded at least 500 receiving yards and six touchdowns in each of his four seasons in Buffalo. After receiving a three-year, $39 million deal from the Jaguars in free agency last offseason, Davis struggled to a 20-239-2 receiving line over 10 games before undergoing season-ending surgery last November to address a torn meniscus. With Jacksonville cutting him in May, Davis drew interest from a number of teams over the last few months but ultimately chose to continue his career in a familiar locale. Davis is still working his way back into playing shape following knee surgery and won't be a candidate for elevation from the practice squad for at least Week 1, but once he's deemed fully healthy, he could emerge as a key downfield threat in the Buffalo passing attack.