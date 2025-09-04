Davis (knee) was placed on the Bills' practice squad injured list Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Davis agreed to sign with the team's practice squad Tuesday, but the wideout will reside on the injured list while he continues to bounce back from a torn meniscus he sustained last season, per Joe Buscagliaof The Athletic. Down the road, Davis could find himself back in the Bills WR mix, and his familiarity with the offense (the 26-year-old played for Buffalo from 2020 through 2023) would no doubt ease his transition to a return to action in such a scenario.