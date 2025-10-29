Davis (knee) moved to active practice squad status and will practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills Radio Network reports.

The veteran wideout was placed on the Bills' practice squad injured list in early September, but it now appears he's recovered from the issue. Davis appeared in 10 game for the Jaguars in 2024, catching 20 of 42 targets for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Now fully healthy, he could find his way back onto Buffalo's active roster down the stretch, as he's very familiar with the team's offense.