The Jaguars released Davis on Wednesday.

Davis made it through just one season of a three-year, $39 million contract, playing 10 games for Jacksonville before a torn meniscus ended his 2024 campaign. He may not be back at full strength yet but should get there before Week 1 of 2025, making the 26-year-old a reasonable free-agent option for WR-needy teams this spring/summer. The Jaguars, meanwhile, are moving forward with No. 2 overall draft pick Travis Hunter and free-agent signing Dyami Brown alongside Brian Thomas at wide receiver.