Davis (knee) is scheduled to meet with the Bills after a medical follow-up with the Steelers on Tuesday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Jaguars released Davis in May, a little less than six months after he suffered a season-ending meniscus injury. A return to Buffalo -- where he played from 2020 to 2023 -- might be the most promising option for getting his career back on track, but Davis likely will start off in a backup role wherever he ends up signing.