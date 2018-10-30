Gabe Holmes: Parts ways with Cardinals
Holmes was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Holmes was released to make room for veteran tight end john Phillips on the 53-man roster. The 27-year-old has not logged a reception in his NFL career, and will remain off the fantasy radar even if he's able to find a depth role elsewhere in the league.
