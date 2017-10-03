Gabe Holmes: Signed to Ravens' practice squad
Holmes signed with the Ravens' practice squad Tuesday.
With third-string tight end Maxx Williams still dealing with a foot injury, the Ravens are likely bringing in Holmes as a potential emergency option at the position. Holmes was most recently cut by the Raiders prior to the start of the regular season.
