Gabe Holmes: Signs with Cardinals' practice squad
Holmes signed with the Cardinals' practice squad Thursday, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
Holmes had spent the offseason with the Raiders before joining the Ravens' practice squad following his release, but he'll now sign with Arizona after tight end Anthony Denham was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.
More News
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...
-
Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 13 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...