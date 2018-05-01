Martin (undisclosed) was waived by the Cardinals on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

The 25-year-old linebacker suited up for Arizona in 11 games over the last two seasons, and he recorded six tackles (four solo) and one fumble recovery. Once Martin can shake his injury designation, he'll look for a depth role with a new team.

