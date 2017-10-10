Play

Martin was waived by the Saints on Tuesday, Joel A. Erickson of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Martin was just signed by the Saints a week ago, and he's already being shown the door. The 25-year-old only has one year of NFL experience with Arizona last season, recording just four tackles (two solo) while playing mainly on special teams.

