Gabe Martin: Hits waivers
Martin was waived by the Saints on Tuesday, Joel A. Erickson of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Martin was just signed by the Saints a week ago, and he's already being shown the door. The 25-year-old only has one year of NFL experience with Arizona last season, recording just four tackles (two solo) while playing mainly on special teams.
