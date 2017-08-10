Gabe Martin: Reaches injury settlement with Cardinals
Martin (Achilles) has agreed to an injury settlement with the Cardinals, Kent Somers of AZCentral Sports reports.
Martin was waived by the Cardinals earlier this week due to an Achilles injury that is supposed to keep him sidelined for an extended period of time.
