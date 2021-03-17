site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Gabe Wright: Cut by Jacksonville
RotoWire Staff
Wright was cut by the Jaguars on Wednesday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Wright hasn't played an NFL game since the 2018 season. He'll have an upward battle toward a roster spot with his next team.
