Gabe Wright: Cut loose by Dolphins
Wright was released by the Dolphins after being involved in a fight at practice Monday, the Miami Herald reports.
Wright reportedly threw an elbow to the back of a helmet-less Kenyan Drake, resulting in his release. The 26-year-old played one game with the Dolphins last year and was facing long odds to crack the 53-man roster.
