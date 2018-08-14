Gabe Wright: Cut loose by Miami
Wright was released by the Dolphins after being involved in a fight at practice Monday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Wright reportedly threw an elbow to the back of a helmet-less Kenyan Drake, resulting in the former receiving his walking papers. The 26-year-old played one game with the Dolphins last year and was facing long odds to crack the 53-man roster.
