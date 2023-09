The Bears waived Houy (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 24-year-old went undrafted out of Pittsburgh this offseason before linking up with Chicago. Houy was waived/injured by the team on Sunday, but he cleared waivers and ended up reverting to IR. The young offensive lineman now becomes a free agent after reaching this injury settlement.