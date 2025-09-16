Gage Larvadain: Back with Cleveland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Browns signed Larvadain to the practice squad Tuesday.
Larvadain was cut by the Browns on Saturday despite making the initial 53-man roster out of training camp, but the undrafted rookie will stick around as a member of the team's practice squad. With DeAndre Carter in concussion protocol, Larvadain is a candidate to be elevated to the Browns' active roster for their Week 3 bout against the Packers on Sunday.
