Gage Larvadain: Heads to waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Browns waived Larvadain on Saturday, Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports.com reports.
Larvadain made the 53-man roster out of training camp as an undrafted rookie, but he was a healthy scratch for the Week 1 loss to the Bengals. He's expected to remain on the practice squad if he clears waivers.
