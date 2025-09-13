default-cbs-image
The Browns waived Larvadain on Saturday, Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports.com reports.

Larvadain made the 53-man roster out of training camp as an undrafted rookie, but he was a healthy scratch for the Week 1 loss to the Bengals. He's expected to remain on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

