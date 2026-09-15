The Ravens signed Larvadain to the practice squad Tuesday.

Larvadain failed to make the Browns' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he'll get a new opportunity with an AFC North division foe in the Ravens. Rookie third-round wideout Ja'Kobi Lane is set to undergo surgery to repair a fractured wrist that he sustained in Baltimore's Week 1 win over Indianapolis, and with both Zay Flowers (hamstring) and Devontez Walker (groin) working through injuries, Larvadain could be promoted to the active roster for Sunday's home tilt against New Orleans.