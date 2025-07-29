Wallow (pectoral) had a tryout with the Broncos on Tuesday, Luca Evans of The Denver Post reports.

Wallow missed the entire 2024 season after tearing his pectoral during training camp with the Titans. He appears to have fully recovered from the injury and is attempting to earn a spot on the Broncos' training camp roster. Wallow last played in 2023 with the Titans and Texans and logged six tackles (five solo) across five regular-season games.