The Texans waived Wallow on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The move corresponds with the Texans activating Juice Scruggs from injured reserve. Wallow played in Week 11 against the Cardinals and played 12 snaps on special teams without recording a stat. Should he clear waivers, Wallow will evaluate his next moves in the hopes that he lands with another roster this season.