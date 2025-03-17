The Vikings announced Monday that they are releasing Bradbury, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 29-year-old from NC State has been an integral part of the Vikings offensive line since entering the NFL in 2019, starting all 88 of the regular-season games he's appeared in. However, with the team signing All-Pro Ryan Kelly earlier in March, it became clear Bradbury wasn't a part of Minnesota's future plans. The veteran center is now expected to draw interest from teams in need of offensive line depth before the 2025 season.