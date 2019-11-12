Play

Dickerson signed with the Giants' practice squad Tuesday, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Dickerson spent three games with the Giants this year before being cut Oct. 22. He only logged nine offensive snaps in that span and didn't receive a target. The 23-year-old tight end will re-join the organization to provide depth in case Evan Engram (foot) and/or Rhett Ellison (concussion) don't recover during the team's upcoming bye.

