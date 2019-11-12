Garrett Dickerson: Joins practice squad
Dickerson signed with the Giants' practice squad Tuesday, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.
Dickerson spent three games with the Giants this year before being cut Oct. 22. He only logged nine offensive snaps in that span and didn't receive a target. The 23-year-old tight end will re-join the organization to provide depth in case Evan Engram (foot) and/or Rhett Ellison (concussion) don't recover during the team's upcoming bye.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Trusting studs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 including the top waiver...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Best Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Waivers: Late-season stars
Devonta Freeman's injury has created a significant opportunity in Atlanta's backfield, and...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...