Garrett Dickerson: Let go by Giants
Dickerson was cut by the Giants on Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.
Dickerson originally found his way to New York as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in 2018. The 23-year-old appeared in seven games for the Giants but was unable to record any statistics.
