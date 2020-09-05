Gilbert was waived Saturday by the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Gilbert spent a portion of training camp on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but it never seemed feasible the 2014 sixth-round pick to make the final 53-man roster. It's possible Gilbert could return to the team's practice squad, although with a bevy of other intriguing QB options hitting the waiver wire, Cleveland might simply be ready to invest into a younger No. 3 option at the position.
