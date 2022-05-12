The Raiders will cut Gilbert on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Gilbert spent most of last year on the Patriots' practice squad but signed with Las Vegas in March. However, he'll be let go after the Raiders traded for quarterback Jarrett Stidham on Thursday. Gilbert has appeared in eight regular-season games in the NFL, completing 43 of 75 passes for 477 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

