The Raiders will cut Gilbert on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Gilbert spent most of last year on the Patriots' practice squad but signed with Las Vegas in March. However, he'll be let go after the Raiders traded for quarterback Jarrett Stidham on Thursday. Gilbert has appeared in eight regular-season games in the NFL, completing 43 of 75 passes for 477 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
More News
-
Raiders' Garrett Gilbert: Signs with Vegas•
-
Football Team's Garrett Gilbert: Moves to third on depth chart•
-
Football Team's Garrett Gilbert: Serviceable in spot start•
-
Football Team's Garrett Gilbert: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Football Team's Garrett Gilbert: Trending toward starting Tuesday•
-
Football Team's Garrett Gilbert: Game pushed back, may still start•