Gilbert signed with the Browns' practice squad Sunday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Gilbert entered the league in 2014 but only has six career games under his belt with five of them coming in 2019. Nevertheless, he'll be the No. 3 QB for Cleveland and can be activated if either Baker Mayfield or Case Keenum are unavailable.
