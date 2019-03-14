Gilbert leads the AAF with 1,357 passing yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.

We've reached the halfway point of the AAF season and thus far Gilbert has arguably been the most impressive player out there. It doesn't hurt that he, comparatively, looks much better than other high-profile quarterbacks like Zach Mettenberger and Christian Hackenberg. It'll be interesting to watch whether Gilbert can continue this high level of play down the stretch. If he can, it'll be a surprise if Gilbert isn't in an NFL training camp this summer.

