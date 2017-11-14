Garrett Grayson: Re-signed to practice squad
Grayson was signed to the Falcons' practice squad Tuesday.
Grayson was recently cut from the Falcons' practice squad in order to make room for kicker Mike Meyer, who was brought in with Matt Bryant dealing with injury. With Bryant healthy, Meyer became expendable, and Atlanta used its open spot to re-sign Grayson.
