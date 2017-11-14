Garrett Grayson: Rejoins Atlanta practice squad
The Falcons signed Grayson to their practice squad Tuesday.
Grayson was recently cut from the team's practice squad in order to make room for kicker Mike Meyer, who was brought in last week while Matt Bryant (calf) dealt with an injury. Bryant was ultimately able to play in the Falcons' Week 10 win over the Cowboys, so the team elected to dump Meyer from the practice squad to bring Grayson back into the fold.
